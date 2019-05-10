Assam CEE result 2019: ASTU likely to declare Assam Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2019 result today, check scores on astu.ac.in

Assam CEE result 2019: The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) is likely to declare the Assam Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2019 result on Friday (10 May). Those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their scores on the official website of the University- astu.ac.in

Candidates are advised to keep their admit card handy to fill in the correct details to access their scores.

The CEE exam was conducted on 28 April, 2019 in the state.

Steps to check Assam CEE exam 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website: astu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to examinations tab and click on results

Step 3: Look for the result link that says ‘ASTU CEE result 2019’ and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your log in details and hit submit.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of it.

Every candidate’s marks in all three subjects including Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics will be considered while preparing the merit list. The selected ones will then be required to attend the counselling process at the allocated venue depending on their ranks.

Candidates will also be required to fill and submit all three forms – Form A, Form B and Form C.

The students will be allotted seats as per their choices filled and rank secured.

