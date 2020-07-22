Assam CEE 2020 postponed to 20 September, results to be released by month's end on astu.ac.in

Earlier, the Assam CEE 2020 was scheduled to take place on 2 August but the outbreak of novel coronavirus has forced authorities to postpone the date.

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) announced that the Assam Combined Entrance Examination or CEE has been postponed. The exam for admission to the B Tech programme in the state of Assam will be conducted on September 20. Member secretary of the university published a circular on the ASTU University to announce the change.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the admit cards for the exam will be issued from 15 September till the date of the exam. The report adds that it is a three-hour exam which will begin from 11 am and go on till 2 pm. Results will be released by the end of September.

The official statement also said that any further changes in the schedule will be informed to the candidates and parents via the official site at astu.ac.in.

According to a report in NDTV, earlier, the Assam CEE 2020 was scheduled to take place on 2 August but the outbreak of novel coronavirus has forced authorities to postpone the date.

In case of any queries, candidates can contact online technical helpline numbers 08472880277, 09769199421 and 09619452109. The notice announced that queries regarding online submission and payment issues can be solved using the helpline. Also, these numbers will be accessible from 10 am to 6 pm only on working days.

Candidates can login to their application forms by visiting the website of Assam Science and Technology University or by visiting http://formonline.net/ASTU2020/.