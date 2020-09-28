Assam CEE 2020: ASTU declares results of common entrance test, students can check scores on astu.ac.in

Candidates can access the Assam CEE 2020 result on the website using the system-generated application numbers and passwords

Assam CEE 2020: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) on Monday announced the results of the Common Entrance Test 2020. Candidates who sat for the exam can get their result and rank card from the official website of the university — astu.ac.in.

According to reports, ASTU had conducted the Assam CEE exam on 20 September and had issued the answer keys on the same day. Based on the suggestions received for the answer keys, the final answer key has been prepared and result has been declared.

NDTV reported that candidates can access the Assam CEE 2020 result at the website using the system-generated application numbers and passwords.

The Assam CEE exam is conducted for admissions to various engineering courses in the state of Assam. Once the result is declared, counselling and admissions process will be released.

Here's how to check the Assam CEE Result 2020 and download their rank card:

Candidates need to open the official website astu.ac.in and click on the link that reads, "CEE-2020 Result is published. View your rank card".

On clicking it will lead candidates to a login page where they will have to enter their application number and password to check their result. Candidates should download their rank card and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified the CEE 2020 are eligible for admission. Students will be allotted seats through counselling and the allotment of seats will be based on CEE cutoff marks 2020. Candidates with marks higher than the cutoff will be allotted seats as per merit list.