Assam CEE 2020 admit card released; steps to download hall ticket from astu.ac.in

The Assam CEE 2020 will be conducted on 20 September for a composite time of three hours from 11 am to 2 pm.

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2020 admit card on its official website astu.ac.in. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their hall ticket from the website.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the result of the entrance exam will be declared by 30 September.

As the admit card is required for students to be allowed to write the Assam CEE exam, applicants are advised to carry it along with them to the exam centre. If they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to write the exam.

Steps to download Assam CEE 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Go to ASTU official website - astu.ac.in.

Step 2: In Quick Note section, look for a Click on the link that mentions, "Download Admit Card for CEE 2020."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will be required to enter application number and password.

Step 4: Press the Login button and your Assam CEE hall ticket will appear on the display.

Step 5: Check all the details before saving and taking print out of it.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card.

The CEE is conducted for admission to the B Tech programme in the state of Assam.

A report by The Times of India said that in view of COVID-19 pandemic, precautionary measures have been taken for the safety of the students taking the test.

Those appearing for the exam will have to undergo thermal scanning and it is mandatory for all to cover their nose and mouth with face mask and maintain social distancing.