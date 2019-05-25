Assam Board Exam 12th HSSLC Result 2019 to be declared today: How to check AHSEC Class 12 results on official website resultsassam.nic.in

Assam Board Exam 12th HSSLC Result 2019 Date|Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will release the Class 12 or Higher Secondary (HS) results today. AHSEC will be announcing the HS results on its official websites-resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.nic.in. The board will declare the HS final examination results for all three streams i.e, Arts, Science and Commerce on the same day.

This year over 2.4 lakh students will be awaiting their AHSEC Class 12 results.

Below is the step-by-step process for students to check their Class 12 scores on the official website of the board

Steps to check AHSEC Class 12 results 2019:

Step 1- Visit the official results website of AHSEC: resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage click on the HSSLC Result 2019 link.

Step 3- Fill your AHSEC Class 12 examination roll number and other details and hit ‘Submit’

Step 4- Once your result appears, download and take a printout of it for future use.

AHSEC conducted HS examination from 12 Feb 2019 to 14 March 2019.

In 2018, AHSEC had declared the result for Higher Secondary Examination for all three streams on 31 May.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) established on 1 June, 1984, regulates, supervises and develops the system of Higher Secondary Education in the state of Assam. The Board is also responsible for conducting the annual Higher Secondary Examination for all the three streams i.e. Arts, Commerce, and Science.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.