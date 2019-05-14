Assam Board Exam 10th HSLC Result 2019 Date: Assam Board to declare Class 10, AHM results tomorrow at 9 am on sebaonline.org

Assam Board Exam 10th HSLC Result 2019 Date| The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) is expected to announce the Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) results tomorrow (15 May, 2019) at 9 am. The students who appeared for the examination can check their result on the Board’s official website sebaonline.org at around 9 am when it is released, the board said in a notification published on the official website.

Assam board Class 10 results and AHM results will also be available on websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Similarly students can also check their Class 10 results and AHM results through SMS service as well.

This year, SEBA conducted the HSLC or Class 10 exam from 14 February, 2019 to 2 March, 2019.

Steps to check Assam Board Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SEBA sebaonline.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Class 10 result 2019 link. You can also access the page here.

Step 3: Fill in the required details as per your admit card and hit ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Once your result appears, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Result on SMS

Students can check results through SMS. BSNL users can SEBA19<space>ROLL NUMBER to 57766.

Idea, Jio and Vodafone users can send AS10<space>Roll Number to 58888111 while Airtel users can send AS10<space>Roll Number to 5207011 to get results via SMS.

Assam results on App

The Assam Board result for Class 10 and AHM results will also be available via mobile app, Seba Results 2019, developed by Pan India Internet Pvt Ltd, the board said in its notification. The app is available for free download on the Google Play Store.

In 2018, the Assam Board declared the Class 10 results on 25 May. That year, the pass percentage for Class 10 was recorded at 56.04 percent.

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA), was established on 29 January,1962. SEBA apart from being involved with the development and propagation of secondary level education also conducts Assam HSLC Board Exam every year in the state of Assam.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

