Assam: 17 Bangladeshis arrested for violating tourist visa norms, carrying out religious meetings

Police said that the arrested Bangladeshi nationals had visited Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan and event went to places in Cooch Behar district in Bengal before coming to Assam

New Delhi: As many as 17 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from remote Baghmari area of Biswanath district in Assam for violating Indian visa rules. Police said that they came to Assam on tourist visas but were involved in religious preaching.

DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said, “17 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for violating Indian visa rules. Accused arrested from remote Baghmari area of Biswanath district. They came here on tourist visas but were involved in religious preaching, which isn’t allowed.”

According to a report by NDTV, the arrested Bangladeshi nationals had visited Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan and event went to places in Cooch Behar district in Bengal before coming to Assam. They were led by a man named Syed Ashraful Alam.

The report quoted Superintendent of Police in Biswanath, Navin Singh saying, “There is no tourist attraction in Baghmari area, that’s why we sought to know why these foreigners were here. They are members of a particular sect. We also verified details of those who accompanied them for their religious preaching. They entered Assam in batches on different dates.”

News agency ANI mentioned SP Biswanath Navin Singh saying the Bangladeshi national were staying at the Baghmari area under the Jinjia police station in Biswanath district for the last 2-3 days and are carrying out religious meetings, and religious activities in the area.

“They are the members of a particular sector and their leader (Dharmaguru) is also part of this group. We first detained them and verified at the police station and found that they entered India via Cooch Behar on various dates from August,” Singh added.

Police further informed that the accused visited the South Salmara district of Assam. The cops alerted their group leader not to organise religious meetings. The accused informed the police that they would not carry out any religious meetings and would proceed to Ajmer Sharif.

Singh said that they again entered into Assam and had taken shelter at Baghmari area which is a remote and riverine area. A case under the Foreigners’ Act has been registered and they will produce them before the court.

With inputs from agencies

