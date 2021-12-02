Asom Divas 2021: All you need to know about day honouring Chalong Sukapha

The Ahom dynasty founder is believed to have left Maulang in the year 1215 with over 9,000 people and wandered around for years, before settling in Upper Assam’s Charaideo in the year 1235

Every year, Asom Divas or Assam Day is celebrated on 2 December to commemorate the rule of Chalong Sukapha. Sukapha ruled over Assam in the 13th century and is credited with founding the Ahom dynasty that ruled over the region for six centuries.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal took to social media to mark the occasion. He tweeted:

The great Ahom Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha laid the foundation of greater Assamese community by strengthening the traditional bonds of harmony. Tributes to the architect of Bor Asom on Asom Diwas. Let his ideals guide us in further strengthening the greater Assamese community. pic.twitter.com/vYuX4xDdmp — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) December 2, 2021

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, too, paid tribute to Sukapha to mark Assam Day.

যুগপুৰুষ চাওলুঙ-ছ্যু-কাফাই অসমীয়া জাতিসত্তাত প্ৰাণ প্ৰতিষ্ঠাৰে অংকুৰিত কৰিছিল এটি মহাজাতিৰ বীজ৷ ঐক্য আৰু সংহতিৰ ডোলেৰে বৰ অসমক বান্ধি ছ্যু-কাফাই নিৰ্মাণ কৰিছিল বৰ অসমৰ ভেটি। আজি অসম দিৱসত অসমৰ জাতীয় জীৱনৰ অন্যতম স্পন্দন, যুগ-মনীষী চাওলুঙ-ছ্যু-কাফাক জনাইছোঁ সশ্ৰদ্ধ প্ৰণিপাত৷ pic.twitter.com/5vqKK0oGyp — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 2, 2021

The state unit of Congress party also took to social media to commemorate the occasion:

The Governor of Assam and Nagaland, Professor Jagdish Mukhi paid tribute to the founder of the Ahom dynasty and appealed to citizens to work together so that they could build a harmonious state based on the “age old principles of unity & brotherhood” that were espoused by the king —

বৰ অসমৰ মহান স্বপ্নদ্ৰষ্টা স্বৰ্গদেউ চাওলুং ছ্যুকাফাক অসম দিৱসৰ আজি পৱিত্ৰ ক্ষণত গভীৰ শ্ৰদ্ধাৰে সোৱঁৰিছোঁ। ভিন্ন জাতি, বৰ্ণ আৰু ধৰ্ম নিৰ্বিশেষে অসমৰ প্ৰতিটো জাতি জনগোষ্ঠীক একতাৰ বান্ধোনেৰে বান্ধি যি আদৰ্শ প্ৰতিষ্ঠা কৰি গ'ল সেয়া আজিৰ জাতীয় জীৱনৰ প্ৰত্যেকজন অসমীয়াৰ কাম্য হওক। pic.twitter.com/kg7Kp7mDfF — Prof. Jagdish Mukhi (@jagdishmukhi) December 2, 2021

Who was Sukapha?

Asom Divas has been marked by the Assam government to commemorate the rule of the 13th century king and the founder of the Ahom dynasty. He is believed to have left Maulang in the year 1215 with over 9,000 people and wandered around for years, before settling in Upper Assam’s Charaideo in the year 1235.

It was in this place that Sukapha laid the foundation of the Ahom dynasty. As per a report by Indian Express, he was successful in assimilating different tribes and communities in the region.

He maintained cordial ties with many groups living in the region such as the Sutias, Kacharis and Morans. The intermarriage between the communities also strengthened the assimilation process, leading to the Sukapha being called as the architect of greater Assam.

Controversy over Sukapha

Last year, political commentator Garga Chatterjee had described the Ahom dynasty founder as a “Chinese invader”. A huge controversy had erupted over the comments, with then Assam Chief Minister Sonowal directing Guwahati police to arrest Chatterje for his comments.

