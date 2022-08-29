Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan cricket fan ‘kisses’ Hardik Pandya on TV screen to celebrate India’s victory over Pakistan

In the video, the fan can be seen celebrating India’s win by ‘kissing’ Hardik Pandya on his television screen

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday dished out an all-round effort, first returning with figures of 3 for 25 and then playing a 17-ball unbeaten 33-run knock to guide India to a five-wicket win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022.

While everyone showered praises on Pandya for his all-round performance, the video of a fan from Afghanistan has gone viral over social media.

Congratulations to all our brothers. Indians And Afghans. We the people Afghanistan celebrating this victory with or friend country indian people. #India #ViratKohli #pandya #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/FFI5VvKE0d — A H (@YousafzaiAnayat) August 28, 2022

In the video, the fan can be seen celebrating India’s win by ‘kissing’ Hardik Pandya on his television screen.

“Happy to get this win because it was very important for us. Our nerves were checked, as a team we were challenged as well. Loved the way he (Ravindra Jadeja) came out and played as well,” Hardik said in video posted by BCCI.

“I was recollecting everything from being carried on the stretcher and the same dressing room. You feel a sense of achievement after all the things happened and again getting an opportunity today,” he added.

