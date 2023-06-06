Ashwini Vaishnaw holds meetings with officials

After returning to Delhi from Odisha’s Balasore, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is holding a series of high-level meetings with officials.

Vaishnaw reviewed the rescue and restoration work following the triple train accident in Odisha.

He is scheduled to speak to general managers of all zonal railways later in the evening through video conferencing, sources said.

Sources said that the meeting focused on safety drills in zones with a special focus on signalling and telecom across the railway network.

The train accident in Balasore involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying over 2,500 passengers, and goods train laden with iron ore occurred around 7 pm on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

At least 278 people were killed and more than 900 were injured in the accident.

(With inputs from PTI)

