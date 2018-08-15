Ashutosh quits AAP latest updates: Ashutosh was marginalised as he was not given a Rajya Sabha seat. It shows the autocratic style of functioning of Arvind Kejriwal. Every self respecting individual is leaving the party except sycophants, former senior AAP leader Prashant Bhushan told Firstpost. Party sources have said that the former journalist was upset for not getting Rajya Sabha ticket.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashutosh announced his resignation from the party citing "personal reasons". He announced his decision to quit in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

However, according to CNN News18, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of AAP has not yet accepted his resignation. It is also being reported that the possible hidden cause behind his move can be a rift in the party leadership over the Rajya Sabha nominations done by chief Arvind Kejriwal earlier in 2018. Kejriwal had nominated the names Sushil Gupta, Narayan Das Gupta and Sanjay Singh for the party's Rajya Sabha seats, which might have upset other senior leaders including Ashutosh, CNN News18 reported.

The 53-year-old former journalist, who had joined the party in 2014, has requested the media to respect his privacy and not seek his comments, in another tweet.

Ashutosh last contested the Delhi elections from Chandni Chowk constituency but had lost to BJP's Dr Harshvardhan. Before Ashutosh, founder member Kumar Vishwas, had also quit the party in January 2018 by saying that he was being that he was being "punished for speaking the truth".