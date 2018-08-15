Ashutosh quits AAP latest updates: "I have high regards and respect for Ashutosh Ji, his contribution in Delhi election victory and strengthening of the AAP across the nation are unmatchable. I appeal to him to rethink his decision and come back to the party," AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta said.

Arvind Kejriwal has tweeted to convey that he is not going to accept Ashutosh's resignation from the party. "How can we accept your resignation?" "Not in this lifetime'," he wrote.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that Ashutosh is a good friend of his and his decision to leave the party is a heart-breaking moment for him. He said that the party will try to persuade him to take his resignation back. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's advisor Rakesh Sinha has said that financial strain could have led to ex-journalist's departure.

There were reports of AAP prabharis being given Lok Sabha tickets and the fact that Ashutosh was not made a prabhari or given a Rajya Sabha ticket, may have forced him to find other promising avenues. AAP sources, who wish to remain anonymous, say that they feel upset that a strong liberal voice has left the civil society political movement.

Senior leader Gopal Rai tweeted after Ashutosh announced his decision to quit the party, saying that the party will talk to him over his move.

Ashutosh may join print media and that's why he has decided to quit the Aam Aadmi Party. He sees no future of AAP in Lok Sabha elections so he is planning to join back the media, AAP sources have told Firstpost on condition of anonymity.

Ashutosh was marginalised as he was not given a Rajya Sabha seat. It shows the autocratic style of functioning of Arvind Kejriwal. Every self respecting individual is leaving the party except sycophants, former senior AAP leader Prashant Bhushan told Firstpost. Party sources have said that the former journalist was upset for not getting Rajya Sabha ticket.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashutosh announced his resignation from the party citing "personal reasons". He announced his decision to quit in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

However, according to CNN News18, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of AAP has not yet accepted his resignation. It is also being reported that the possible hidden cause behind his move can be a rift in the party leadership over the Rajya Sabha nominations done by chief Arvind Kejriwal earlier in 2018. Kejriwal had nominated the names Sushil Gupta, Narayan Das Gupta and Sanjay Singh for the party's Rajya Sabha seats, which might have upset other senior leaders including Ashutosh, CNN News18 reported.

The 53-year-old former journalist, who had joined the party in 2014, has requested the media to respect his privacy and not seek his comments, in another tweet.

Ashutosh last contested the Delhi elections from Chandni Chowk constituency but had lost to BJP's Dr Harshvardhan. Before Ashutosh, founder member Kumar Vishwas, had also quit the party in January 2018 by saying that he was being that he was being "punished for speaking the truth".