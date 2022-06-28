Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot: All the barbs that have been traded so far

Recently, in a veiled attack on Gehlot, Pilot said that no one should be unnecessarily upset if Rahul Gandhi has praised his 'patience'

It seems that the bitter turf war between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot -- the two most influential leaders of Congress in Rajasthan -- is a never ending affair.

Ever since Congress came back to power in Rajasthan in 2018 Assembly election, the party has seen the two leaders trade barbs time and again. The latest in this was on Saturday when Gehlot alleged that Pilot was in connivance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020 to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan. He claimed that Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was "hand-in-glove" with Sachin Pilot during the revolt by Congress MLAs against his government two years ago.

Later on Monday, in a veiled attack on Gehlot, Pilot said that no one should be unnecessarily upset if Rahul Gandhi has praised his "patience". The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister also said that Gehlot is an experienced, elderly and father figure for him and he does not take his words otherwise.

"Earlier also, Gehlot ji has said many things about me like 'Nakara' (useless), 'Nikamma' (idle)," Pilot said.

"During a programme in Delhi, former president Rahul Gandhi praised my patience. If a leader like Rahul Gandhi likes and appreciates my patience, then no one should be unnecessarily upset and should take it in the right spirit," Pilot told reporters in Tonk.

Not just that, Pilot went on to say that Shekhawat became a Union Minister because he won from Jodhpur in 2019 Lok Sabha elections despite Congress being in power in the state, and termed it a 'chook' (mistake) on part of the party. "We were in power yet we lost Jodhpur seat in the Lok Sabha elections. This was a 'chook' (mistake) by us," he said.

It may be noted that Jodhpur is the hometown of chief minister Gehlot and his son Vaibhav Gehlot had unsuccessfully contested against Shekhawat in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress' rout in 2013 Assembly polls

Back in 2013, the Congress in Rajasthan was at its nadir after winning just 21 of 200 seats in Assembly polls. At that time, Pilot was given the task of reviving the grand old party's fortunes in the state with the assurance of non-intervention by Gehlot, according to reports.

On the other hand, Gehlot, who has a long list of achievements — chief minister at 47, former PCC chief and the spearhead of multiple successful state campaigns — was reportedly consigned to the sidelines for the next couple of years in favour of Pilot.

Back then, while Gehlot was drafted into a screening committee for the Punjab polls in 2016 and made a general-secretary in Delhi in 2017, Sachin Pilot delivered three crucial by-poll wins for the Congress in early 2018.

Later on, differences of opinion emerged between the two over candidate selection. When Rajasthan stuck to the trend of voting out the incumbent government, and brought back Congress to power, the party high command is said to have overlooked Pilot in favour of Gehlot for the chief minister's post. This reportedly left Pilot, and his supporters in the party, a little more than just peeved.

To resolve the issue between the two, Rahul Gandhi, the then Congress president, had to intervene to make peace between them.

Vaibhav Gehlot's defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav was defeated by BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat by a huge margin of 2,74,440 votes in 2019 Lok Sabha election. The loss of the seat, which had become a prestige issue (CM Gehlot had held it five times from 1980 to 1999) did not sit well with the chief minister, who responded by lashing out at Pilot, reasoning that his deputy should bear responsibility for the Congress loss as he'd got Vaibhav the party ticket from there. Gehlot later claimed his words were being taken "out of context", but Pilot refused to comment.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Pilot didn’t take this lying down. He said if the Chief Minister campaigned across the state instead of spending too much time in Jodhpur alone, the results could have been different.

Interestingly, both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have said on public forums that there is no problem between the two of them almost the same number of times that they have targeted each other in veiled manner. During the last Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi made the two leaders hug each other at a rally in Jaipur’s Ramlila Maidan.

Later in September 2019, the induction of six BSP MLAs into the party became the flashpoint between Gehlot and Pilot. Just days after the BJP slammed the Rajasthan government over law and order issues, the young Congress leader alleged that the situation in his state had "deteriorated" and that the government needed to do more. This was seen as little more than a thinly-veiled attack on his Gehlot, who held the home portfolio and caused quite a bit of embarrassment for the government.

After that, the rift had deepened by December in that year. As the Rajasthan government celebrated completing a year in office, Pilot was, quite literally, nowhere to be seen. No posters or photographs of the then deputy chief minister went up and the achievement of his ministries were not mentioned in the booklet launched by the government.

“It would have been better if the works under my ministries were also showcased as part of the one-year celebrations of the government,” the Economic Times had then quoted a clearly upset Pilot as saying.

In January 2020, Pilot was openly lashing out at his own government over the deaths of 107 children in Kota's state-run JK Lon Hospital, saying the response from the administration "should have been more sensitive."

In July 2020, the Congress had sacked Sachin Pilot as the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and the state party chief. Along with Sachin Pilot, two Rajasthan ministers who had joined the Pilot camp were also dropped from the cabinet. The decision was announced after Sachin Pilot skipped a second meeting of the Rajasthan MLAs. After being dismissed by the Congress, Sachin Pilot tweeted, "The truth can be harassed but not defeated."

Big showdowns

Before the municipal elections in Rajasthan, the state government had brought a new rule that even unelected members could stand for the post of Mayor and head of municipalities. This reportedly didn't go well with Pilot, who on several occasions, spoke against this and said that this will lead to back-door entry into civic bodies. Later, the Gehlot government was forced to retrace its steps on that clause and remove it.

A similar standoff between the two leaders was seen after the acquittal of accused in the Pehlu Khan case, when Pilot said if the special investigation team (SIT) was formed earlier, the acquittal may not have happened.

