Since he appeared as one of the sharks on Shark Tank India season 1, the world has become familiar with the fact that entrepreneur Ashneer Grover never hesitates in speaking his heart out. From giving advice to sharing his past experiences, Ashneer has never shied away from bluntly putting his words across the table. With that being said, in his latest conversation, Ashneer opened up on his fascination with sports cars. Not only this, but he also talked about Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal and Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa’s love for luxury cars. While talking on the podcast Vagerah Vagerah, the former co-founder and managing director of the Indian fintech company BharatPe revealed how Zomato founder and Blinkit founder Albinder would buy cars after rounds of funding.

Ashneer in his conversation said that while he is “passionate about cars,” Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal was obsessed with it. The moment Deepinder’s round of funding was approved, he bought a car, which annoyed them all. In the podcast video, shared on the YouTube page Genuine Bande, Ashneer can be heard saying, “I am passionate about cars and it’s not just me, it’s everyone. Jaise Zomato ka founder hain Deepinder, sabse zyada shauk usko tha. Jab bhi uska round raise hota tha uski nai sports car aa jati thi toh hum bade chidte the (Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal was obsessed with cars. He would buy a sports car every time he got a round of funding and we would get a bit annoyed because he would get to ride luxury cars).” Ashneer added, “He would drive sports cars even 10 years ago.” Talking about the Blinkit founder, Ashneer said that Albinder also bought a Range Rover after he got funding.



Continuing further about his fascination with sports cars, Ashneer revealed on the podcast that if he gets scratches in his new vehicle, it keeps him upset for a week. But in the case of the second-hand four-wheelers, “they already come with a couple of scratches,” therefore, getting a few more didn’t bother him.

However, he added that the second-hand cars kept him carefree, as he “can drive it with ease instead of being too careful with a new car.” The ex-Shark Tank judge further talked about how he developed a superstition in his mind and felt that until and unless he buys a car, he “won’t be able to close a round of funding.” Sharing an anecdote, Ashneer shared how he bought a second-hand luxury car, as he was told that it once belonged to former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni.

Ashneer said, “I bought a GLS (Mercedes-Benz GLS) which was from Jharkhand and had a VIP number and the dealer convinced me to buy it claiming that the vehicle once belonged to Dhoni.”

