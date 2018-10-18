You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ashish Pandey remanded to one day police custody after ex-BSP MP's son surrenders before Delhi court

India FP Staff Oct 18, 2018 14:44:59 IST

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday sent Ashish Pandey, who was seen brandishing a gun outside Hyatt Regency on 14 October, to a one-day police remand. He had surrendered before the court earlier in the day.

Ashish Pandey, son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Rakesh Pandey, was arrested by the Delhi Police following his surrender. Metropolitan Magistrate Neetu Sharma considered submission of the Delhi Police which sought a four-day custodial interrogation of Ashish on various grounds. The court, however, granted one-day quizzing of the accused.

Image of Ashish Pandey. Twitter/@rohanduaTOI

Image of Ashish Pandey. Twitter/@rohanduaTOI

Ashish Pandey's counsel opposed the remand application, saying,"We're ready to cooperate. We can deposit our pistol also. My client is suffering due to the hype created by media because his father was an MP. This matter is politically motivated".

In the Patiala House Court, the public prosecutor had said, "We need the custodial remand as the accused needs to be taken to Lucknow as well. We have to recover the weapon also".

In a video statement, which was tweeted out by journalists, Ashish claimed that he was branded as a wanted criminal by the media and is a victim of a media trial.

The court had on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Ashish.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018 14:44 PM

Also See


#MeToo Conversations Live






Top Stories




Cricket Scores