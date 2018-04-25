Asaram rape case verdict LIVE updates: The verdict in the rape case involving self-styled godman Asaram will be delivered today. The judge is expected in Jodhpur jail shortly where the case will be heard. Expecting a repeat of the Panchkula violence during Dera Sacha Sauda's leader Ram Rahim verdict, officials beefed up security in three states. Unlike the Dera Sacha Sauda sect leader's verdict, where thousands of supporters slept on pavements, the pro-Asaram group is conspicuously invisible.
According to News18, Ram Rahim's supporters were organised and led by wing leaders. In Asaram's case, there does not seem to be any central leadership on the ground. The police in Jodhpur seems to be much more vigilant, combing all hotels every four house and sealing entry, exit points.
Around 1,500 police personnel are deployed around the Central Jodhpur Jail premises, railway stations, roadways bus stand and court premises. The trial court judge, who will pronounce the judgment on Wednesday, has arrived at the Jodhpur Central Jail premises.
Security has been stepped up in Jodhpur Central Jail ahead of Wednesday's trial court verdict in the alleged rape of a teenager by self-styled godman Asaram who faces a minimum term of 10 years if convicted.
Apprehending a threat to law and order, the Centre asked Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana governments to tighten security and deploy additional forces as the three states have a large number of followers of the 77-year-old Asaram.
In a communication, the Union Home Ministry told the three states to beef up security and ensure that no violence takes place after the judgment on Wednesday. The three states were also told to deploy additional forces in sensitive places, a Home Ministry official said.
As per the directions of the Rajasthan High Court, the trial court will deliver its verdict in the Jodhpur Central Jail premises where Asaram has been lodged for the past over four years.
"We have made all arrangements for the judgment day,” DIG Jail Vikram Singh said.
“The magistrate along with court staff, Asaram and the co-accused along with the defence and prosecution counsels will remain present in the courtroom in the jail premises,” he said.
Asaram is accused of raping a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was studying at the godman's ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. Asaram has denied the rape charges.
The victim had alleged that Asaram called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of 15 August, 2013.
"I have full faith in the judiciary and am confident that Asaram will be given the severest form of punishment," said the victim's father.
Security was also stepped up around the victim's house in Shahajahanpur.
"The security for the victim's family is continuously being monitored... Two more constables will stand guard outside her house in addition to the five policemen already deployed there, and a strict vigil is being maintained on all the visitors using CCTV cameras," Superintendent of Police KB Singh said.
A vigil was also being kept outside Asaram's ashram at Rudrapur, he said.
The Union Home Ministry's advisory was sent in view of the fact that large-scale violence was witnessed in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh after a special court in Mohali convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2017.
Final arguments in the Asaram case had been completed by the special court for SC/ST cases on 7 April and the court had kept the order reserved for 25 April.
Asaram was arrested in Indore and brought to Jodhpur on 1 September, 2013. He is under judicial custody since 2 September, 2013.
The chargesheet against Asaram and four other co-accused Shiva, Shilpi, Sharad and Prakash was filed by the police on November 6, 2013 under various sections of the POSCO Act, Juvenile Justice Act and IPC. If convicted, Asaram could be jailed for a minimum of 10 years or awarded a maximum life term, according to prosecution lawyers.
Asaram is also facing a rape case in Surat in Gujarat in which the Supreme Court earlier this month gave five weeks time to the prosecution to complete the trial.
"We have imposed section 144 of CrPC in the city from 21 April and it would remain effective till 30 April. Besides this, we have been keeping a sharp eye on Asaram's ashrams and checking all hotels and guest houses as well as the bus and railway stations,” DCP (East) Aman Deep Singh said in Jodhpur.
“We will also seal the jail on the day of judgment and would not allow anyone to get close to the jail premises,” he said.
Asaram unsuccessfully moved 12 bail applications, of which six were rejected by the trial court, three by the Rajasthan high court and three by the Supreme Court.
Apr 25, 2018
Panchkula versus Jodhpur: A look at security arrangements during verdicts of two different rape cases (3/3)
The Section of 144 CrPC imposed in Pachkula was flouted by followers of Ram Rahim during the conviction by Panchkula CBI court. There were thousands of Ram Rahim followers spread in entire Panchkula forcing the local residents to get imprisoned inside the houses. While in Jodhpur case, Section 144 of the CrPC has been enforced in true spirit with no public movements near the Jodhpur Central Jail premises. Barring media and posse of police force, not even a single person is present outside court. In Jodhpur, there is police personal present at every 10 metre.
Panchkula versus Jodhpur: A look at security arrangements during verdicts of two different rape cases (2/3)
The police is also taking strict action against anyone trying to break into the city with the intention to disturb law and order. Police has scanned every nook and corner and beefed up security from almost a week earlier and issuing warning even on its social media platform. Given the Jodhpur police's strict body language and absence of political interference has made their work cut out. Intelligence in Jodhpur has done their job of removing all suspicious persons from the district compared to their Panchkula counterpart who were left confused about their next course of action.
Panchkula versus Jodhpur: A look at security arrangements during verdicts of two different rape cases (1/3)
The followers from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh kept coming till the last moment on 24 August and Haryana police was seen busy making arrangements for them. Haryana minister Ram Bilas Sharma even visited them and called to arrange food and water for them.
In Jodhpur, where a trial court will deliver the verdict in a rape case against Asaram on Wednesday, the police has been scanning Asaram's local ashram since many days.
Asaram's followers perform prayers at Bhopal ashram ahead of verdict
Asaram's counsel hoping for self-styled godman's acquittal
Defence lawyer Sajjan Raj Surana told News18 that Asaram's counsels were hoping for good news that he would be acquitted. Meanwhile, the self-styled guru's Ahmedabad ashram has appealed to supporters to maintain peace regardless.
Watch: Rape survivor's lawyer speaks on verdict
"The court will pronounce a "very good" verdict which the entire nation will respect", rape survivor's advocate PC Solanki told reporters in Jodhpur.
Unlike Ram Rahim's supporters, pro-Asaram group is 'conspicuously invisible'
According to News18 reports, unlike the Dera Sacha Sauda leader Ram Rahim's verdict, where thousands of supporters slept on pavements, the pro-Asaram group is "conspicuously invisible". Ram Rahim's supporters were organised and led by wing leaders. In Asaram's case, there does not seem to be any central leadership on the ground.
The police in Jodhpur seems to be much more vigilant, combing all hotels every four house and sealing entry, exit points.
Witness fears for life, requests Centre for additional security
One of the witnesses, Mahendra Chawla, who was attacked on 13 May, 2015 in Haryana's Panipat, told ANI that he trusts the judiciary. "Trust judicary and am confident that Asaram will be convicted. I request judiciary that such rapists should be hanged. Though I have security, I request Centre for additional security, my life like other witnesses is constantly under threat," says Mahendra Chawla.
Watch: Asaram's aide Shiva arrives at Jodhpur Central Jail
Asaram's sewadar Shiva has arrived at the jail ahead of verdict. Shiva is one of the two associates of Asaram who had allegedly helped in the crime by contacting the father of the rape survivor and told him that his daughter had been ‘possessed’ and had to be taken to Jodhpur to meet babaji who would cure her.
Security beefed up outside victim's house
Security has been tightened outside victim's house ahead of verdict by a trial court. Asaram is accused of raping a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was studying at the godman's ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. Asaram has denied the rape charges.
The victim had alleged that Asaram called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of 15 August, 2013.
Watch: Four Asaram followers detained from Jodhpur railway station
Police arrests one follower of Asaram
Entry, exit from gate number 2 of Jodhpur railway station closed till midnight
The entry and exit from gate number 2 of the Jodhpur railway station has been barred up till midnight of 25 April on request of district police, says PRO Gopal Sharma.
Four Asaram Bapu followers detained
Four Asaram Bapu followers have been detained from Jodhpur railway station by Rajasthan Police.
Watch: Jodhpur DCP says no untoward incident will be tolerated
Jodhpur DCP Amandeep Kapoor told mediapersons outside the Jodhpur Central Jail that law and order situation would be handled perfectly in any given situation.
Rajasthan High Court bars media from reporting from inside jail premises
The Rajasthan High Court dismissed a plea filed by a News18 reporter and said that though media "was the fourth pillar of democracy", they would be allowed to cover the proceedings from outside the jail premises for the sake of "maintaining public order".
Around 1,500 police personnel deployed around Jodhpur Central Jail premises
Around 1,500 police personnel are deployed around the Jodhpur Central Jail premises, railway stations, roadways bus stand and court premises, the DCP informed.
Police check hotels, dharamshala to prevent Asaram's followers from gathering
All the hotels and dharamshalas were being checked to ensure that Asaram’s followers would not be able to congregate, DCP Amandeep Singh Kapoor.
20,000 Asaram supporters present in Jodhpur, reports India Today
Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana have large number of followers of Asaram. Prohibitory orders have already been issued in Jodhpur where a trial court will deliver its verdict in the central jail premises, as directed by the Rajasthan High Court.
Watch: Security beefed up outside Jodhpur Central jail ahead of verdict in Asaram rape case
Judge Madhusudan Sharma given personal security officer
A personal security officer has been deployed for the security of the judge Madhusudan Sharma and police personnel have been deployed at his residence, according to DCP Amandeep Singh Kapoor.
Judge, Asaram's advocate reach Jodhpur Central Jail
The trial court judge who will pronounce has reached the jail premises from where the verdict will be declared. According to India Today, the proceedings will begin at 8.30 since it is a summer court.
One of Asaram's followers detained in Jodhpur
MHA's precautionary advisory to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana
The Union home ministry on Tuesday issued an advisory to Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana to step up security in order to prevent any untoward incident, an official said.
The ministry is also in touch with the states concerned and Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba has spoken to top level administrative and police officials over the issue. The three states were also told to deploy additional forces in sensitive places.
Verdict to be delivered inside jail
Apprehending trouble from thousands of followers of Asaram in case of an adverse judgment, the Jodhpur court will pronounce its verdict in a rape case against him inside the premises of the Jodhpur Central Jail on Wednesday.
Considering an appeal from the Jodhpur police commissioner, a division bench of the Rajasthan High Court ordered the trial court to deliver its verdict inside the jail premises.
The division bench comprising Justice Gopal K Vyas and Justice Ram Chandra Singh Jhala also issued guidelines to the Jodhpur police commissioner and the district magistrate and Collector to ensure law and order in the city on the verdict day.
Security beefed up outside Jodhpur jail ahead of Asaram verdict
Prohibitory orders are imposed in Jodhpur till 30 April to prevent self-styled 'godman' Asaram's followers from gathering in the city for a trial court verdict in a rape case against him on 25 April.
As per the directions of the Rajasthan High Court, the trial court will deliver its verdict in the case in Jodhpur Central Jail premises.
Minor victim was raped under pretext of 'exorcism'
In 2013, a teenaged girl from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, whose parents were followers of Asaram, accused him of raping her at his ashram. The girl was brought to his Jodhpur ashram for treatment after she fainted one day at her school. The girl’s parents were told that she possessed evil spirits and she can be cured at the ashram.
However, the parents were asked to leave the child alone on the pretext of conducting some rituals to rid her of evil spirits. The girl alleged that she was asked to perform oral sex and was touched inappropriately by Asaram on the night of 15 August, 2013, The Indian Express reported.
Asaram's key aides and witnesses were shot dead allegedly by his followers
Asaram’s personal (ayurvedic) physician, Amrut Prajapati, who was a key witness in the 2013 rape case was gunned down by motorcycle-borne assailants in Rajkot in June 2014. Another associate Akhil Gupta, Asaram’s personal cook, was shot dead in Muzaffarnagar on 12 January, 2015. The third witness to be killed was Kirpal Singh — he was to testify in the 2013 case on 10 July, 2015 in Shahjahanpur. Another person, Rahul Sachan, a key witness, went missing in the afternoon of 21 November, 2015. He is also feared dead.
Sachan - a former personal assistant to Asaram from 2009 to 2013 — had been calling cops every week from his home in Balagunj in UP for almost a year to make one, strange request: “Save me till I depose in the courts, if they find me, they will surely kill me.”
Earlier, Sachan had been stabbed outside a courtroom in Jaipur but had survived the attack. The CBI is probing his disappearance.
Key witnesses in case against Asaram suffered untimely death in mysterious circumstances
Asaram, who has over 400 centres across 12 nations and over two million followers, is currently in Jodhpur jail while his son is lodged in a jail in Surat. Both are facing charges of rape and killing children for occult practices.
Given his clout, the course of justice hasn't been easy for the victims. "Ever since the recording of statements began, three witnesses have been murdered, three have gone missing and one was stabbed inside the court premises. Yet, no case under Section 302 (murder) has been registered against Asaram," an NDTV report said.
Asaram's bail pleas were rejected 12 times
Asaram unsuccessfully moved 12 bail applications so far, of which six were rejected by the trial court, three by the Rajasthan high court and three by the Supreme Court in various cases against him.
Jodhpur administration vigilant, restricts access to Jodhpur prison
"We have imposed section 144 of CrPC in the city from 21 April and it would remain effective till 30 April. Besides this, we have been keeping a sharp eye on Asaram's ashrams and checking all hotels and guest houses as well as the bus and railway stations,” DCP (East) Aman Deep Singh said in Jodhpur.
Victim's parents have full faith in judiciary, expect maximum punishment for Asaram
"I have full faith in the judiciary and am confident that Asaram will be given the severest form of punishment," said the rape survivor's father. The victim had alleged that Asaram called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of 15 August, 2013.
MHA issues advisory to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana ahead of verdict
The Centre today asked Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana to tighten security and deploy additional forces ahead of the verdict by a Jodhpur court in a rape case against self-styled godman Asaram, an official said.
Asaram lodged in jail since September 2013 on rape charges
Asaram also faces charges in two rape and assault cases in Gujarat
Asaram is also facing a rape case in Surat in Gujarat in which the Supreme Court earlier this month gave five weeks time to the prosecution to complete the trial.
Two Surat-based sisters had lodged separate complaints against Asaram and his son Narayan Sai, accusing them of rape and illegal confinement, among other charges.
Verdict in rape case against Asaram to be pronounced on jail premises: Rajasthan HC
The verdict in the rape of a 16-year-old girl will be pronounced fron the Jodhpur central jail premises, where accused and self-styled 'god-man' Asaram is lodged.
Security stepped up around victim's house
With a special SC/ST court in Jodhpur all set to pronounce its verdit in a 2012 rape case against self-styled godman Asaram, the district administration in Shahjahanpur has stepped up security around the house of the victim.
"The security of the rape survivor's family is continuously being monitored...Five policemen have been deployed at the house and a strict vigil is beingmaintained on all the visitors," SP (City) Dinesh Tripathi told PTI.
"I am personally reviewing the security as the court judgement likely to come soon and officials are in touch with the family," the Superintendent of Police (SP) said.
Massive security arrangements around Jodhpur prison
"We have imposed section 144 of CrPC in the city from April 21 and would remain effective till April 30. Besides this, we have been keeping a sharp eye on ashrams of Asaram in the city and checking all hotels and guest houses as well as the bus and railway station," DCP (East) Aman Deep Singh said.
Asaram Bapu urges followers to maintain calm, not disrupt law and order
A press note from Sant Sri Asaramji Ashram Trust in Delhi said any person who indulges in anarchy cannot be a devotee of Asaram. The note impressed upon his followers to exercise restraint and do nothing that creates an obstacle in the process of justice.
The note advised people to not believe the information circulating on social media and to consult the nearest ashram or the one in Ahmedabad for the real news.
It further said that “visitng Jodhpur would be a waste of time, money and energy” and stated that “Bapuji is innocent and will soon be among us” again, News18 reported.
Section 144 imposed in Jodhpur ahead of verdict
Ahead of the verdict in the rape case of a 16-year-old girl involving self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, security has been beefed up in Jodhpur. Apprehending a threat to law and order from followers of Asaram, the police have imposed prohibitory orders till April 30 banning the assembly of more than four people at a place.
Asaram supporters leave messages on walls outside Jodhpur Central Jail premises
