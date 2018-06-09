Asaduddin Owaisi slams Pranab Mukherjee for attending RSS event, reminds former president of how RSS celebrated Gandhi's death

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday criticised former president Pranab Mukherjee for his visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

"We would like to tell Pranab Mukherjee, RSS, BJP, Congress, India and Hindu secular brethren that when Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel had written that RSS people were celebrating", the leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen said, while addressing a gathering at the Mecca Masjid.

Owaisi, a Lok Sabha member, took exception also to Mukherjee's appreciation of RSS founder KB Hedgewar.

"Today, I came here to pay my respect and homage to a great son of Mother India," Mukherjee had written in a visitor's book at Hedgewar's birthplace.

Owaisi hit out at the central government led by Narendra Modi and the BJP also for allegedly destroying secularism in the country.