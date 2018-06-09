You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Asaduddin Owaisi slams Pranab Mukherjee for attending RSS event, reminds former president of how RSS celebrated Gandhi's death

India PTI Jun 09, 2018 12:54:48 IST

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday criticised former president Pranab Mukherjee for his visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

File image of Asaduddin Owaisi. AFP

File image of Asaduddin Owaisi. AFP

"We would like to tell Pranab Mukherjee, RSS, BJP, Congress, India and Hindu secular brethren that when Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel had written that RSS people were celebrating", the leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen said, while addressing a gathering at the Mecca Masjid.

Owaisi, a Lok Sabha member, took exception also to Mukherjee's appreciation of RSS founder KB Hedgewar.

"Today, I came here to pay my respect and homage to a great son of Mother India," Mukherjee had written in a visitor's book at Hedgewar's birthplace.

Owaisi hit out at the central government led by Narendra Modi and the BJP also for allegedly destroying secularism in the country.


Updated Date: Jun 09, 2018 12:54 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores