Citizenship Act protests LIVE Updates: Following violence in Delhi, police fire tear gas, enter Jamia Millia Islamia university campus to nab 'outsiders'

Soon after the violence in South Delhi during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and blocked the university gates to nab some "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, sources said.

Both the Jamia Millia students' community as well as the Teachers' Association have disassociated themselves with the violence and arson that took place near the university Sunday afternoon.

Escorted by police, youths could be seen coming out of their hostels with their hands raised. Some of them claimed the police also entered the library and "harassed" the students.

There was a heavy deployment of police in and around the campus. "The Delhi Police has gheraoed Jamia students in the library. We do not subscribe to the bus burning incident which happened but those who did it were not from the varsity but outsiders. Innocent students are being targeted," claimed a student who did not wish to be named.

Some others alleged that students have been detained by the police, but there was no confirmation from the Delhi Police, which said they were focusing on bringing the situation under control.

Three public buses and a fire tender were set afire by the protesters during the violence and arson in New Friends' Colony. The students claimed that "certain" local elements had "disrupted" their protest and indulged in violence.

The sources said that as police tried to disperse the protesters by using baton change and firing teargas shells, some of the "outsiders" ran towards the campus and tried to hide there. The police personnel entered the campus and blocked the gates to nab these miscreants, they said.

Delhi Police personnel were also seen escorting their injured colleagues to safety as burnt tyres, buses and shards of glasses littered the street around them.

