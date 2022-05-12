'As per destination rules': Centre relaxes 9-month booster dose rule for people travelling abroad

The facility will soon be available on CoWIN portal, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. On 10 April, 2022, booster doses were made available to all fully vaccinated adults

Indians travelling abroad can now take the booster dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

The facility will soon be available on CoWIN portal, he added.

The announcement comes a day after reports said that the Centre was mulling reducing the gap between the second jab and precaution dose for people traveling abroad to six months from the current nine months.

The recommendations were made in a meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation on Wednesday, ANI reported.

However, no recommendation has been made over reducing the gap in booster dose for every Indian, the report added.

India began administering booster doses to health workers and those aged above 60 from 10 January, 2022 onwards.

On 10 April, 2022, booster doses were made available to all fully vaccinated people aged 18 and above.

