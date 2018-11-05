As air quality index in Delhi turns 'hazardous' ahead of Diwali, here's what Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Maharashtra are doing to curb pollution

Pollution levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have gone from 'poor' to 'hazardous' in matter of days with the air quality index in the region deteriorating tremendously. While the Supreme Court’s verdicts on prohibiting the plying of 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles in the NCR and putting a two hour window on bursting of firecrackers in Tamil Nadu have been welcomed by activists and doctors, such measures have remained largely unhelpful as the issue of air pollution is not only restricted to both the states.

Cities in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu also record poor air quality levels. The question remains on how the states are prepared to handle deteriorating air pollution levels ahead of Diwali.

Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh

Several areas in Delhi had recorded ‘hazardous’ levels on the air quality index. Srinivaspuri, Narela, Mundka, Patparganj recorded alarming levels in air quality on Monday morning. This was two days after Delhi’s air quality significantly improved due to increased wind speed and control measures implemented by the government although authorities had warned of severe deterioration from Monday, PTI reported.

An aggressive 10 day-long "Clean Air Campaign" was also launched by Union Environment minister Harsh Vardhan. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee, directed the transport department and the traffic police to intensify checking of polluting vehicles and control travel congestion in the region during 1-10 November.

On 4 November, PTI reported that teams deployed to monitor anti-pollution measures, a total fine of Rs 83,55,000 was imposed on violators by the teams deployed to monitor implementation of measures to combat pollution in the Delhi NCR under the campaign.

Delhi authorities have stepped up efforts to combat pollution which includes measures like halting construction activities and regulating traffic. There is a halt on all construction activities involving excavation. Civil construction has also been suspended in Delhi and other NCR districts, besides closure of all stone crushers and hot mix plants generating dust pollution. An expert panel headed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), has advised residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activities like jogging or running between 1 and 10 November. The Delhi Metro too pressed into service 21 additional trains on its network to boost public transport and the pollution control board has asked public to report complaints about pollution on their social media accounts.

The Uttar Pradesh government asked the state's western districts, in and around the National Capital Region, to suspend all construction activities between 1and 10 November and shut for a week industries using coal and biomass fuel to check pollution, PTI reported. The government has also asked the districts to raise awareness among the public for the need to minimise their exposure to pollution and also advice people to reduce their travel using private vehicles as much as possible.

Maharashtra

As per the AQI website, Mumbai’s air quality varies between ‘moderate’ and ‘unhealthy for groups’ category and Pune varies between ‘good’ and ‘moderate’.

Following the Supreme Court’s order on restricting time for bursting crackers and allowing only use of green crackers, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Awaaz Foundation conducted a joint testing of firecrackers on 25 October, reported Mumbai Mirror.

For Pune, the MBCP has issued directions for an extensive 14 day air quality monitoring protocol for this year’s Diwali, reported The Times of India.

Punjab and Haryana

Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Harsh Vardhan on 1 November had directed the officials from Punjab and Haryana to ensure strict action against incidents of stubble burning.

After the conclusion of the meeting, the Union Minister, while addressing the media, said: "Punjab and Haryana have been informed to take stricter and stringent action on stubble burning. To put a full stop on the practice a financial aid of Rs 591 crore has already been provided."

Stubble-burning in agrarian Punjab and Haryana in October and November leads to environment pollution over north India, particularly in national capital New Delhi, with smog in the winter months (November to January).

Although incidents of stubble burning have reportedly declined due to awareness and farmers adhering to governmental policies in mitigating the farm fires, the dip in stubble burning is slight.

The Punjab government has embarked on a massive programme for management of paddy straw, without burning by the farmers. As many as 24,315 subsidized agro-machines are being supplied to the farmers, cooperative societies and Custom Hiring Centres to achieve zero burning of paddy straw. Neighbouring Haryana has also claimed a steep decline in number of stubble burning cases this year.

But Haryana seems better prepared to handle the issue of stubble burning than Punjab. NGOs and villagers in some of the districts have taken novel steps to dispose paddy straw residue in an eco-friendly way, rather than just burning it. The villagers arrange for tractor-trollies and labourers to collect paddy stubble from the fields and sell it to local gaushalas, where the straw is chopped and used as cattle feed. Some farmers make ropes out of the paddy residue or use eco-friendly farming equipment to move paddy stubble.

Tamil Nadu

On 23 October, the Supreme Court ruled that that there would not be a complete ban on the firecrackers and instead opted to regulate their sales. The court in its order put restrictions on the timings between which firecrackers can be burst on the occasion of festivals. Six days later the Tamil Nadu government approached the court seeking extension of cracker bursting time on Diwali. But the top court refused to extend the two-hour duration it had allowed. The state government then said that people would be allowed to burst firecrackers between 6 am and 7 am and 7 pm and 8 pm on Diwali, in line with the Supreme Court directive. The manufacturers of firecrackers from Sivakasi expressed concern about the top court's decision to ban firecrackers reported PTI. The manufacturers had said they would file a review plea against the order allowing only the use of “green crackers”.

After the government ordered the permanent closure of the Sterlite plant at Thoothukudi (also known as Tuticorin), the ambient air quality around the plant also improved, reported The Hindu.

As per the Air Quality Index website, Chennai varies between ‘good’ and ‘moderate’. According to a Quartz report, despite being an industrial powerhouse with heavy industrial units, petroleum refineries, coal plants and having production units of cars, heavy vehicles, motorbikes and tractors, the city has breathable air and moderate levels of particulate matter due to its location. Being a coastal city, the pollutants in Chennai are carried away by the winds.

The Tamil Nadu government also said that it would soon launch 100 electric buses in the state to minimize carbon emissions and to ensure cleaner air, reported Mirror Now.