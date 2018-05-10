Arvind Kejriwal's relative arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau in PWD scam, Aam Aadmi Party cries vendetta

A man related to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with the Public Works Department (PWD) scam.

Vinay Bansal, son of Kejriwal's brother-in-law, was arrested on Thursday morning, ACB chief Arvind Deep said. Three FIRs, including one against a company run by the chief minister's brother-in-law Surender Bansal, were registered by the ACB in this case on 9 May last year. Three companies, including Renu Constructions (owned by Bansal, Kamal Singh and Pawan Kumar), were included in the FIRs.

In a complaint, Rahul Sharma, founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), had alleged that Kejriwal and PWD minister Satyendra Jain misused their office for grant of contracts to Bansal. However, they were not named in the FIR.

RACO, an organisation which claims to monitor construction projects in the national capital, had alleged that a firm linked to Bansal was involved in financial irregularities in building a drainage system in north-west Delhi. It was also alleged that the bills sent to the Public Works Department (PWD) for unfinished works were "false and fabricated".

However, according to CNNNews18, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come out with a statement saying that all this is nothing but a "political vendetta" and an "attempt to malign Arvind Kejriwal".

With inputs from PTI