Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of free ride to women commuters in Delhi Metro, DTC smacks of bad economics; puts fragile infra on test

On Monday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced free ride for all female commuters in metro trains operated by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and all buses operated by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on all the routes. This decision raises five straight questions on its implementation.

According to Arvind Kejriwal, this ‘free ride’ facility for women would cost around Rs 700 crore to the state exchequer. How does Delhi government arrive at this figure? Does Delhi metro have an updated or any figure of its female commuters, based on which the exact amount of loss that DMRC has to bear (in case of the implementation of this scheme) can be ascertained? According to the DMRC website, it has a detailed list of ridership at different routes, metro lines, and metro stations. But this ridership has no categorisation which means that it is not divided into a category like “female riders” and “male riders”. The Delhi government and the Central government are 50:50 equity partner in Delhi Metro Rail Service (DMRC). In this context how the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal can take this decision unilaterally? How is Delhi government planning to manage the sudden surge in the traffic that will be the natural outcome of this “free ride” scheme? According to a Time of India report published in February “Footfall in metro stations dropped by more than 50 a day after Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) ended free rides across its 45-km corridors.”

This clearly shows that free rides are likely to increase the footfall in a considerable measure. Several reports show that there is a clear inverse relationship between the increase in fare of DMRC and traffic it attracts. According to a Business Today report published in March 2019, “In the past two years, despite the introduction of eight new sections on the Delhi Metro, the average daily ridership has dropped by over 3 lakh. And you can blame that on spiralling fares.”

In this context, free ride will lead to a sudden surge in the traffic. Without any increase in infrastructure and logistics, this can create a massive crowd management problem for DMRC staff.

According to Kejriwal reason for putting forward this proposal of allowing free ride for female commuters is to ensure safety. The question that needs to be asked here is that in which way the “free ride” can ensure safety for women. How are these two linked? The most important questions that need to be asked is whether the targeted beneficiaries—female commuters, really need this. It does not require much to deduce a simple fact that most of the women travelling in the metro are working women and they can very well pay for their ticket. Allowing “free ride” to them only accentuates gender stereotypes and enforces gender inequality.

Elections for Delhi Legislative Assembly will be held in February next year and it is less than six months that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal will seek a fresh mandate from people. Like all other political parties, many of its decisions in the coming six months will be guided by the sole concerns of winning the elections. AAP too is expected to come up with, sops, dole-outs, freebies and some extremely populist schemes.