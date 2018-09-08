Arvind Kejriwal urges Yashwant Sinha to take on BJP in polls, asks 'if good people like you don't contest, who will?'

Noida: Injecting a new element, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged former finance minister Yashwant Sinha, a strong Narendra Modi critic, to contest the next Lok Sabha elections, though he did not name the party or the constituency from which he should take on the BJP.

"A few days ago, Yashwantji had said he will not contest elections. Sir, I want to ask you if good people like you will not contest, then who will? The public wants you to contest," Kejriwal said while addressing a rally in Noida.

The 'Jan Adhikar' rally was organised to mark the end of a 'padyatra' organised under the leadership of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh. Apart from Sinha, Kejriwal and Singh, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha was also present at the event.

"Shatrughanji is contesting the election. He is not rejecting the idea," Kejriwal said. Here, too, he did not specify a party or constituency.

The AAP had announced the names of the leaders in charge of five of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. They are being considered as potential candidates of the party. However, AAP has yet to announce the name of two party in-charges.