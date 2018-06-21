You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Arvind Kejriwal unwell after nine-day protest; IAS officers meet likely to face delay as Delhi CM may take naturopathy course

India Press Trust of India Jun 21, 2018 07:46:58 IST

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to fly to Bengaluru on Thursday to join a 10-day naturopathy course, officials said.

According to officials at the Chief Minister's Office, Kejriwal has not been keeping well after ending the nine-day long sit-in at Lieutenant Governor's Office. During the protest, his blood sugar levels had increased and even insulin injections were not working on him.

"He is likely to leave for Bengaluru on Thursday to join a 10-day naturopathy course to control his sugar levels," the officials said.

The chief minister had attended the naturopathy treatment in Bengaluru in the past for chronic cough problem. He was due to attend the course there in May itself, the officials said.

File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the sugar levels were "troubling" Kejriwal and he had a prior programme to join the naturopathy course. However, Kejriwal's visit to Bengaluru will delay his meeting with IAS officers.

The lieutenant governor had on Tuesday written to Kejriwal asking him to meet the IAS officers "urgently" to address their concerns.

The IAS Association had on Tuesday said that they were awaiting a formal communication for a meeting with Kejriwal.

"In the context of chief minister's assurance, we await formal communication for a meeting with him in the Delhi Secretariat. We reiterate that we continue to be at work," IAS AGUMUT (Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) Association had tweeted.

During the sit-in at the Lieutenant Governor's Office, Kejriwal had assured IAS officers of their "safety", calling them as part of a family.

The IAS officers had been boycotting meeting with ministers since the alleged attack on chief secretary Anshu Prakash at Kejriwal's residence in February. They had gone public to express their apprehensions about safety.

After which, Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues had started the sit-in 11 June, demanding a direction by the lieutenant-governor to IAS officers to end their "strike".


Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 07:46 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




No Live Matches

Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Denmark
:
Australia
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Peru
Group D - 21 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Argentina
:
Croatia
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores