Arvind Kejriwal unwell after nine-day protest; IAS officers meet likely to face delay as Delhi CM may take naturopathy course

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to fly to Bengaluru on Thursday to join a 10-day naturopathy course, officials said.

According to officials at the Chief Minister's Office, Kejriwal has not been keeping well after ending the nine-day long sit-in at Lieutenant Governor's Office. During the protest, his blood sugar levels had increased and even insulin injections were not working on him.

"He is likely to leave for Bengaluru on Thursday to join a 10-day naturopathy course to control his sugar levels," the officials said.

The chief minister had attended the naturopathy treatment in Bengaluru in the past for chronic cough problem. He was due to attend the course there in May itself, the officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the sugar levels were "troubling" Kejriwal and he had a prior programme to join the naturopathy course. However, Kejriwal's visit to Bengaluru will delay his meeting with IAS officers.

The lieutenant governor had on Tuesday written to Kejriwal asking him to meet the IAS officers "urgently" to address their concerns.

The IAS Association had on Tuesday said that they were awaiting a formal communication for a meeting with Kejriwal.

"In the context of chief minister's assurance, we await formal communication for a meeting with him in the Delhi Secretariat. We reiterate that we continue to be at work," IAS AGUMUT (Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) Association had tweeted.

During the sit-in at the Lieutenant Governor's Office, Kejriwal had assured IAS officers of their "safety", calling them as part of a family.

The IAS officers had been boycotting meeting with ministers since the alleged attack on chief secretary Anshu Prakash at Kejriwal's residence in February. They had gone public to express their apprehensions about safety.

After which, Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues had started the sit-in 11 June, demanding a direction by the lieutenant-governor to IAS officers to end their "strike".