Arvind Kejriwal to address C-40 Climate Change Summit via video conference after MEA denies permission for Denmark visit

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the C-40 Climate Change Summit through a video conference on Friday after the Ministry of External Affairs denied him permission to visit Denmark, a statement said on Thursday.

According to the government, the chief minister has accepted the request of the summit organisers to deliver his address through video conference in the session titled 'breathe deeply, city solutions for clean air'.

The chief minister will also address a joint press conference with mayors of six major world cities at 12 pm on Friday, the statement said.

The MEA had denied permission to the Delhi chief minister, saying that clearance from "political angle" has been denied. "The chief minister will on Friday address the C40 Climate Change Summit through video conference during the session on solutions to tackle air pollution," the statement read.

Kejriwal is also likely to share the experience of how Delhi became the first city in the world to successfully implement the odd-even experiment for restricting the vehicular traffic on the roads of the city, which led to a reduction in air pollution in the city.

On Wednesday, the central government defended its decision to deny permission to Kejriwal to attend a climate summit in Denmark, saying it is meant for "mayor-level" participants, but an angry AAP termed it a "very lame excuse" and an insult to the people of Delhi.

Kejriwal was to leave on Tuesday for the C-40 Climate Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark, but could not do so.

On Wednesday, the MEA said that Kejriwal was advised not to attend the World Mayors' Summit as his visit there as a speaker at a panel discussion does not commensurate with the level of participation from other countries. However, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that his party would raise the issue in assembly elections due early next year.