Arvind Kejriwal tells Delhi LG Anil Baijal not to follow BJP's 'orders', seeks meeting over delay in CCTV implementation

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday wrote to Lt Governor Anil Baijal asking him to meet the ministers and legislators on Monday over the CCTV installation issue.

"I have written a letter to the LG and asked him to meet us at 3 pm on Monday. In the letter I have also written to allot us any other time on Monday if he is busy at that time," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told media.

He also said that people are angry as they were expecting that the CCTVs will be installed soon.

"Several RWAs have been coming to us asking if we are installing the cameras or they will do it themselves from their own money," he said adding that the project got interrupted when it was in its final stage.

Sisodia said that all the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers and MLAs will gather at the chief minister's residence and will walk down to the Lt Governor's house.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that they will urge the LG not to follow the BJP's "orders".

"All ministers and MLAs will walk upto LG house from my residence on Monday at 3 pm to urge the LG not to follow BJP's directions and to allow CCTV cameras to be installed all over Delhi to strengthen women security," he tweeted.