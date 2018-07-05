Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Arvind Kejriwal says SC verdict clearly demarcates power sharing in Delhi, seeks L-G's support to implement order

India Press Trust of India Jul 05, 2018 16:12:47 IST

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday requested all stakeholders to implement the Supreme Court order on the distribution of powers between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor, and to get down to work for the development of the city.

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

Welcoming the apex court order that held the L-G was bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers, Kejriwal said the verdict had clearly demarcated power sharing among the stakeholders.

The Supreme Court has in "clear terms" stated the powers of the Delhi government, the central government and the L-G. Police, public and land are under control of the -LG, and the Delhi government has executive powers on other subjects, the chief minister said.

"I want to appeal to all the stakeholders to implement the order and work together for the development of Delhi," he said.

"Sought time to meet Hon'ble LG today to seek his support and cooperation in the implementation of the order of Hon'ble SC and in the development of Delhi," he wrote on Twitter.

Kejriwal's appeal came amid refusal of officers to comply with the Delhi government's directive on new transfers and posting powers being given to the chief minister, deputy CM and ministers of the government. Earlier the power was exercised by the Lt Governor.

The government was seeking legal opinion on the matter, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said earlier on Thursday.

The government was likely to move a "contempt petition" before the Supreme Court in this regard, said a government spokesperson.


Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 16:12 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores