Arvind Kejriwal says no need to extend Odd-Even scheme as skies are clear; Delhi air quality remains in 'poor' category

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday there is no need for the odd-even road rationing scheme as the pollution levels in the city have come down now. The Delhi government brought the scheme on 4 November after the city's air quality plunged into the "severe" category.

The scheme concluded on 15 November with Kejriwal saying it could be extended if required. He had said a final decision on the extension will be taken on Monday. "The sky is clear now, there is no need of it (scheme)", he said in a press conference.

Over 5,000 violators of the rule were fined with Rs 4,000 each during the scheme. The air quality in Delhi improved marginally on Monday but remained in the "poor" category for the second consecutive day. At 9 am on Monday, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 207 against an AQI of 254 at the same time on Sunday.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.