Arvind Kejriwal announces plan to make Metro rides, DTC bus travel free for women; all costs will be borne by state, says CM

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that to ensure the safety of women, the Delhi government has proposed for free rides for them on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and other cluster buses, as well as the Delhi Metro.

The expensed of the proposed scheme will be fully borne by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Kejriwal said in a press conference in the capital. "On all DTC buses, cluster buses and metro trains, women will be allowed to travel free of cost so that they have safe travel experience and can access modes of transport which they were not able to, due to high prices," he said.

The move, which is yet to be cleared by requisite authorities, will cost the Delhi government approximately Rs 700 to 800 crore for the remaining of the year.

The chief minister, however, said that the subsidy will not be imposed on anyone as the scheme will be voluntary, and those who can afford their travel will be encouraged to do so. "There are several women who can afford these modes of transport. Those who can afford can purchase tickets, they needn't take subsidy. We encourage those, who can afford, to buy tickets and not take subsidy so that others could benefit," Kejriwal said.

He, however, denied that the government’s initiative had anything to do with the Lok Sabha election outcome and the upcoming Delhi Assembly election in 2020. “There is no auspicious time for a good decision,” he said, describing it as part of continued efforts by his government to provide maximum facilities to people at lowest costs. He said that the government's latest move will encourage the use of public transport, which is the 'safest' for women.

The Delhi government has estimated that a minimum of 30-33 percent of Delhi women commute by the metro and buses each, out of40 lakh people — which is the total ridership of the DTC buses, he said.

The DMRC and the DTC have been given a week's time to prepare a detailed proposal for the same, as the government looks to roll-out the scheme in the next two to three months, Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also asked for people's suggestion on the scheme and asked them to mail the feedback at: delhiwomensafety@gmail.com or write to the chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, an advisory body of the AAP government.

Apart from this, the chief minister also announced that around 2,80,000 CCTV cameras would be installed across the city by December and the work will start from June itself. He also said that a total of 1.5 lakh cameras would be installed in various government schools of the city by November.

The chief minister also announced that the government is in the process of procuring new buses for the state and 20-25 new buses will be added to the existing fleet by month-end. Similarly, 10-12 will be added each month thereafter and therefore, about 3,000 physical delivery of buses will be made possible by the government by next year, all of which will have CCTV cameras installed in them.

He further said that all DTC buses have a security martial seated among the passengers and despite their availability, women commuters are often not aware of their presence. Thus, to ensure that women can take their help, in case of need, posters will be pasted in all buses highlighting their existence.

Kejriwal clarified that the state government doesn't need Centre's permission for the implementation of these schemes and that the entire financial burden is being taken care of the Delhi government alone.

While reiterating the AAP government's work regarding reducing the water and electricity bills of people and providing quality education in government schools and free services in mohalla clinics, Kejriwal said that the government will call an additional budget session to see through the implementation of this new proposed scheme.

Meanwhile, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that their government believes that public transport is an investment for the welfare of the people and therefore this a step in that direction taken specifically with regards to women safety. “We consider this as an investment in enhancing women security,” Sisodia said.