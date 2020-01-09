Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of making Delhi 'garbage capital of India', claims dump at Ghazipur landfill will be as tall as Taj Mahal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making Delhi the "garbage capital of India" and claimed that the dump at Ghazipur landfill will soon cross the height of Taj Mahal.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the saffron party has reduced the National Capital to a "garbage dump".

The "biggest gift" of the BJP to Delhi is the Ghazipur landfill which has been filled with garbage and the height of the garbage dump would soon cross the height of Taj Mahal, he said.

Delhi is gearing up for the 8 February Assembly elections as the tenure of the Kejriwal government ends on 22 February. The counting of votes will be on 11 February.

Earlier on Thursday, Kejriwal said in this year's election people are thinking about the future of Delhi and their family by rising above their personal political choices and supporting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"Something amazing is happening in Delhi. In this election, people are thinking about the future of Delhi and their family by rising above their personal political choices. During elections, divisive politics is seen, but who could have thought it could unite people too," he tweeted, tagging a post in which a woman expresses how her father who is a BJP supporter is backing AAP.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.