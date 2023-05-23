Arunachal Pradesh's Koloriang becomes contender for title of 'wettest place on Earth'

Citizens of Koloriang, a hilly town in Arunachal Pradesh, are asserting for its recognition as the wettest place on Earth. Koloriang is a scenic town located in the Kurung Kumey district. It is nestled amidst the Eastern Himalayas, and offers breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks, verdant valleys, and lush forests, making it a paradise for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts.

Currently, the title for the wettest place on earth is with Mawsynram, which is located in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. It receives an average annual rainfall of 11,871 mm. The meaning of Mawsynram translates to ‘abode of clouds’.

After Mawsynram, Cherrapunji in Meghalaya was the wettest place on Earth, and it receives around 11,359 mm of rainfall annually.

Koloriang has gained lots of attention as the people of this town have been urging the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to install rain gauges for accurate measurements. Acquiring the title of the wettest place on Earth will increase tourist footfall, and eventually help in the economic growth of the state.

The town is situated at an elevation of around 1,000 meters above sea level and is blessed with a pleasant climate throughout the year. Koloriang is known for its pristine beauty and untouched landscapes, making it a hidden gem for travelers seeking offbeat destinations.

Koloriang also serves as a gateway to several nearby attractions in Arunachal Pradesh. One such popular destination is the Ziro Valley, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its stunning landscapes, paddy fields, and the famous Ziro Music Festival.

