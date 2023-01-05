Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army gets another boost against China as BRO unveils Siyom bridge

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh): The Indian Army has received yet another boost in its quest to prevent the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China from crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

A strategic bridge over the Siyom river in Arunachal Pradesh was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday. The 100 metres-long Siyom bridge to reach the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the central part of Arunachal Pradesh, mainly the Tuting subdivision adjoining China-occupied Tibet.

The Siyom bridge was one of 28 vital projects inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday. Of these, 12 projects are in the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir, five in Arunachal Pradesh, three each in Sikkim, Punjab and Uttarakhand, and two in Rajasthan.

These projects, which has a combined cost of ₹724 crore, were carried out by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

One of these projects was constructing a bridge across the Oyong river in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, connecting Huri village along the LAC, which is one of the remotest villages in India.

“These projects are testament to Shri @narendramodi led Government’s resolve towards border area development for enhanced defence preparedness & socio-economic progress. These projects will provide extreme help in the delivery of rations, military equipment, and other help,” Rajnath Singh posted on his Twitter account.

“Along with these 28, the BRO dedicated to the nation a record 103 infrastructure projects completed in 2022,” he added.

