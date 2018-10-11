Arunachal Pradesh govt calls two-day pen-and-tool-down strike by employees 'illegal', warns of strict action

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has termed the two-day pen and tool down strike called by employees under the banner of Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal (CoSAAP) as 'illegal', officials said on Thursday.

The state government in an order on Wednesday termed the strike as 'illegal and said stern action would be taken against employees taking part in the strike, the official said.

"Any government employee taking part in the pen/tool down strike shall be in gross contravention with CCS (Conduct) Rules, and such employees will be liable for disciplinary proceedings under CCS (CCA) Rules and other relevant Act/Rules," the government order said.

The Cabinet has recently decided to grant the House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Tough Location Allowance (TLA) despite the 'precarious' financial condition of the state, it said.

"The decisions were taken by the state cabinet keeping very sympathetic view towards the members of the Confederation in spite of the fact that it will involve an estimated financial implication of approximately, Rs 90 crore per annum," a government notification said.

The CoSAAP has called the two-day strike from Thursday in protest against non-fulfilment of various demands.

The CoSAAP has been demanding the 7th Central pay commission allowances in toto, along with other service benefits for the employees.

Besides housing rent allowance (HRA) and tough location allowance (TLA), the CoSAAP has been demanding the government to provide non-practicing allowance for doctors, children education allowance, transport allowance, non-teaching allowance for teachers.

Meanwhile, the CoSAAP general secretary Gonya Riba claimed the strike was successful and functioning in state government offices in the state were affected due to the strike.

Riba said that the confederation would go ahead with its proposed series of agitational programme if the state government fails to fulfil their demands.