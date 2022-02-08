Arunachal Pradesh: All seven Indian Army personnel struck by avalanche dead; deeply tragic, says Rajnath

The bodies of the soldiers were found two days after they went missing in the Kameng sector. The area has been witnessing heavy snowfall for the last few days

The bodies of all seven army personnel who went missing after their patrol was struck by an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh were found on Tuesday, the Indian Army said.

The army had launched a search and rescue operation after the soldiers went missing on Sunday.

"Bodies of all seven individuals have been recovered from the avalanche site. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, all seven have been confirmed deceased," an official told PTI.

Seven Army personnel who were struck by avalanche in high altitude area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on 6 Feb have been confirmed dead, their bodies retrieved from the avalanche site: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/2SZMML8GzC — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

"The bodies of the soldiers are currently being transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest Army medical facility for further formalities," the official added. On 6 January, seven army personnel went missing after a patrol team was hit by an avalanche in Kameng sector of Arunachal Pradesh. According to PTI, the area located at an altitude of 14,500 feet had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last few days. Among those who expressed their grief over the incident were former Indian Army chief General Ved Malik, defence minister Rajnath Singh and and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Rajnath tweeted:

Deeply pained by the demise of Indian Army personnel who were struck by an avalanche in Kemang Sector, Arunachal Pradesh. These brave soldiers lost their lives while serving the nation. I salute their courage and service. My heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 8, 2022



Malik tweeted:

Tragic! Salute to the bravehearts! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Ved Malik (@Vedmalik1) February 8, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he was saddened to know about the incident.

Saddened to know of the death of Army Personnel in avalanche tragedy in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to their family and friends. We salute the martyrs. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 8, 2022

With inputs from agencies

