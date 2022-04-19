Arunachal Pradesh: 3 killed in landslide in Kurung Kumey
An official informed that three bodies have been recovered so far and the search and rescue operation is underway
Kurung Kumey: Three persons were killed in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district in a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains, officials said on Tuesday.
Bengia Nighee, Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey district informed that the incident occurred on 17 April night at Sulung Taping village in the district.
"We have recovered three bodies so far. Our search and rescue operation is underway. Further, one person was injured and one escaped unhurt in the incident," Bengia Nighee said.
He further said that heavy and incessant rain-triggered landslides in many places of the district and disrupted road connectivity and power supply.
"As many as 15 houses damaged alone at Koloriang area which is the headquarter of Kurung Kumey district. We are collecting damage data from other parts of the district," the official said.
