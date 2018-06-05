You are here:
Arun Jaitley returns home weeks after undergoing kidney transplant, holds video conference with finance ministry officials

India PTI Jun 05, 2018 07:00:05 IST

New Delhi: After undergoing a successful kidney transplant three weeks ago, Union minister Arun Jaitley on Monday returned home and held a meeting with key finance ministry officials through video conferencing.

Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian briefed the minister on the macro-economic situation, sources said.

He has started working in a controlled environment from his house and will hold more such meetings through video conferencing, they added.

File image of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. PTI

Jaitley held the finance portfolio till he went for a kidney transplant surgery on 14 May. During the period of his indisposition, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has been given the additional charge of the ministry.

In a tweet earlier on Monday, Jaitley expressed gratitude to the doctors, nurses and paramedics who took care of him during his stay at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Jaitley, 65, was admitted to the hospital on 12 May. Post the transplant, he stayed in isolation ward to avoid infection. During his stay in the hospital, he wrote a Facebook post on completion of 4 years of the Modi government.

"Delighted to be back at home. My gratitude to the doctors, nursing officers and the paramedics who looked after me for over the past three weeks. I wish to thank all well-wishers, colleagues and friends who were very concerned and continued to wish me for my recovery," Jaitley tweeted.

Jaitley had informed about his illness through a tweet on 6 April and had undergone dialysis for about a month. Post that, he underwent the kidney transplant.

In September 2014, Jaitley had undergone a bariatrics surgery to treat weight gain because of a long-standing diabetic condition. The surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications.


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 07:00 AM

