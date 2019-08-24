Arun Jaitley passes away; latest news updates: Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh pay tributes at former finance minister's Delhi residence

Arun Jaitley was like a brother to me, helped in fuctioning of the House, says Sumitra Mahajan



"It’s an irreparable loss not only for the BJP but also to Indian politics. Both Jaitley ji and I had worked together in the party for decades. Besides being a smart politician, he was a good human being. He was not just a party colleague to me but was like my brother. Due to his rich political experience, which he had gained over the years by being in Delhi, I always used to get advice from him whenever I needed," former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan said.



"Even when I was Lok Sabha Speaker, I got a lot of help from him on functioning of the House. His presence in the House, had always helped the BJP, as he used to tackle situations efficiently. Even as Finance Minister, he had no ego hassles and used to visit my chamber in the Parliament to discuss on agenda of the day and bills to be presented. Before coming to the Parliament, he used to say on the phone, 'Tai I’m coming', and then he would visit my chamber and discuss the impending issues.



"As presentation of Budget is a lengthy affair, I used to ask him to sit down and read out his speech due to his physical health. He had an acute problem of cervical spondylitis. But he never sat, as he strongly believed in Parliamentary procedures and etiquette," she said remembering the former finance minister.