Arun Jaitley Health LIVE Updates: Ex-finance minister being supervised in ICU; AIIMS says blood pressure under manageable limits

Arun Jaitley Health Latest Updates: Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi on Friday morning. In a press statement, the hospital said the former finance minister was being supervised by doctors in the ICU and is currently "haemodynamically stable".

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Science's Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences on Friday morning. However, there's no official confirmation on why the senior BJP leader was admitted to the hospital.

A News18 report claimed that Jaitley was admitted to the hospital after complaining of chest congestion and breathing problems.

However, IANS that the former Union minister was admitted after complaining of uneasiness and weakness. Quoting unnamed senior doctors at AIIMS as its source, the news agency claimed that "Jaitley's condition was 'normal'" and that he was "undergoing medical check-up".

A report in India Today said that Jaitley is being monitored by a team of endocrinologist, nephrologist and cardiologist and his condition is said to be 'critical', reported India Today. However, there's no official confirmation on his condition yet.

According to CNN-News18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the hospital to inquire on Jaitley's health. BJP president Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also visited the former Union finance minister.

As word got out of Shah and Modi's visit to AIIMS, BJP leaders started rushing there. Several BJP leaders including current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and health minister Harsh Vardhan arrived at AIIMS to inquire on Jaitley's health.

"The least that we can do is to go to AIIMS, stand outside, pray and give a sense of support to the Jaitley and his family," a senior BJP leader said.

Jaitley has been suffering from ill-health health for some time now. Nobody outside Jaitley's family and top leadership in the party has an idea of Jaitley's health condition. It's known that he has certain issues which required long term medicare and rest.

In May 2019, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS to undergo tests and treatment for an undisclosed illness and was discharged later.

Previously, Arun Jaitley had bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition. He had also undergone surgery in the US on 22 January for a reported soft tissue cancer in his left leg, an illness that deprived him of presenting the Modi government's sixth budget.

The 66-year-old had a renal transplant on 14 May last year at AIIMS, New Delhi, with Piyush Goyal filling in for him at that time. He is believed to have undergone some kind of a medical procedure again when he last month visited the US to attend the IMF-World Bank Group Spring Meetings.