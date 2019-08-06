Article 370 to be revoked: How Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh will be served by administrative services

New Delhi: The existing All India Service Officers — namely IAS, IPS and IFS of Jammu and Kashmir cadre — will be allocated to serve in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh. However, in future, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Mizoram Union Territory cadre (AGMUT) cadre members can be posted in the two new Union Territories. The Centre will soon chalk out new cadre allocation rules, including Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in the AGMUT cadre management.

The total authorised strength of IAS officers in the AGMUT cadre is 403 and for IPS it is 309. The total authorised strength of the Jammu and Kashmir IAS cadre is 137 and 147 for IPS officers. The officers allocated to both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will function as per rules framed by the Central government.

As for the other services, officers occupying important position in Jammu and Kashmir will continue to serve in the two UTs by an order of the lieutenant-governor. The lieutenant-governor will subsequently allot the services of officers for two UTs following an option provided to the employees to choose whether they want to serve in Jammu and Kashmir or Ladakh. The lieutenant-governor, however, will have the last word on deputing officers from one UT to another to meet any deficiency.

There is also a provision for continuance of officers in the same post in the existing Jammu and Kashmir, but that will not prevent the competent authority from passing a transfer order. As far as employees of state public sector undertakings, corporations and other autonomous bodies are concerned, they will continue to function in such institutions for a period of a year and during this period, the body concerned will determine the modalities for distributing personnel between the two UTs.

Within 90 days, the Centre may constitute one or more advisory committees for apportionment of assets, rights and liabilities of companies and corporations constituted for Jammu and Kashmir between the two UTs. The committees will also look into issues related to financial corporation, reconstitution of board of directors etc. They will submit reports to the lieutenant-governor within six months, who in turn will act on the recommendations of advisory committees within 30 days.

The existing Public Service Commission of Jammu and Kashmir will serve the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will serve the needs of the Union Territory of Ladakh. Every person who becomes the chairperson or other member of the Public Service Commission for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be entitled to the same service condition as applicable under the existing provision.

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir shall be the common high court for both UTs. The expenditure with respect to salaries and allowances for the judges of the common high court will be allocated among the two UTs on the basis of the population ratio. The lieutenant-governor will also appoint a person who is qualified to be appointed a judge of the high court, as Advocate-General for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the service period as well as remuneration will be decided by the lieutenant-governor.