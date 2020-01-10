SC Verdict on Kashmir LIVE Updates: Centre claims no deaths in Valley after scrapping of Article 370, although reports suggest at least six killed

SC Verdict on Kashmir LATEST Updates: On 21 November, the Centre had justified restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and said that due to the preventive steps taken, neither a single life was lost nor a single bullet fired. But according to The Telegraph, six civilians have been killed in action by the security forces and over 400 people were detained under the Public Safety Act in the Valley during the government clampdown that followed the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on 5 August.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Friday its verdict on a batch of pleas including that of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad challenging the restrictions imposed in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.
A bench of Justice NV Ramana, Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice BR Gavai had reserved the judgement on 27 November last year.
On 21 November, the Centre had justified restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and said that due to the preventive steps taken, neither a single life was lost nor a single bullet fired.
Besides Azad, the apex court had heard the petitions filed by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, and few intervenors questioning restrictions in the valley.
The Centre had referred to the terror violence in the Kashmir Valley and said that for the past so many years terrorists were being pushed through from across the border, local militants and separatist organisation had held the civilians captive in the region and it would have been "foolish" if the government would not have taken preventive steps to secure the lives of citizens.
Provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of J&K, were abrogated by the Centre on 5 August last year.
