Arterial road blocked near Shaheen Bagh protest site opens briefly, shut again by another group of demonstrators

India Press Trust of India Feb 22, 2020 18:59:13 IST

  • A road near the Shaheen Bagh protest site was opened by a group of anti-CAA protesters on Saturday

  • The protesters have opened a small portion of a road leading to Kalindi Kunj so that locals can pass through it with their two wheelers, police said

  • However, after some time, the road was block by another group of protesters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said

New Delhi: A road, which was closed for over two months in Shaheen Bagh due to an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest, was opened by a group of demonstrators, only to be closed immediately, on Saturday, police said.

"Around two hours ago, road number 9 in Shaheen Bagh was reopened by a group of protesters, but later it was closed by another group," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said.

The protesters have opened a small portion of a road leading to Kalindi Kunj so that locals can pass through it with their two wheelers, police said.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2020 18:59:13 IST

