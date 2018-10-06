Arson and violence at Allahabad University campus over results of student union polls

Allahabad: Arson and violence erupted on the Allahabad University campus Friday night after the results of students union elections were announced in which Samajwadi Party students wing retained the president's post.

Colonelganj Police Station circle officer Alok Mishra said four students, who were allegedly illegally staying in the hostel, have been arrested following a complaint by students union president Uday Prakash Yadav.

Mishra said after the results were announced, some students gathered at the Holland Hall Hostel and set Yadav's room afire.

They also torched a room-cooler and other things kept outside the room of former president Avnish Yadav.

However, the fire was soon doused by the police.

An FIR has been lodged against 20 people, including ABVP presidential candidate Atendra Singh, after a complaint by Uday Prakash Yadav, Mishra said.