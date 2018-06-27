Arnav's in a state of disbelief

I couldn't have made up a conclusion like that if I tried. Honestly, Germany deserved that loss. They were uninspired, lazy and complacent. Jogi Loew's tactics and selection were questionable as well. South Korea's defenders were dogged and dilligent, and their goalkeeper played a blinder, so they deserve their victory. I'm almost glad that a strong underdog performance has finally not ended in heartbreak.

This calamity from Germany is reminiscent of France's meltdown back in 2010. Will the Germans come back stronger for it?

Secondly, we may forget about it as Germany dominate thee headlines, but Sweden deserve real praise for their victory over Mexico. 3-0 is never to be scoffed at in world cup games, but given that I had deemed the contest evenly matched going in to it, this result is just as shocking as the other.