Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Arnav's in a state of disbelief

India FP Sports Jun 27, 2018 22:50:43 IST

I couldn't have made up a conclusion like that if I tried. Honestly, Germany deserved that loss. They were uninspired, lazy and complacent. Jogi Loew's tactics and selection were questionable as well. South Korea's defenders were dogged and dilligent, and their goalkeeper played a blinder, so they deserve their victory. I'm almost glad that a strong underdog performance has finally not ended in heartbreak.

This calamity from Germany is reminiscent of France's meltdown back in 2010. Will the Germans come back stronger for it?
Secondly, we may forget about it as Germany dominate thee headlines, but Sweden deserve real praise for their victory over Mexico. 3-0 is never to be scoffed at in world cup games, but given that I had deemed the contest evenly matched going in to it, this result is just as shocking as the other.


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 22:50 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




Group E - 27 Jun 2018
Serbia
0:1
Brazil
Match Centre
Group E - 27 Jun 2018
Switzerland
1:0
Costa Rica
Match Centre
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores