Army Public School Recruitment 2020: Online applications to fill 8,000 vacancies open at aps-csb.in; here's how to apply

If any candidate is found with more than one application, their candidature will be cancelled and the application fee of Rs 500 will be deemed forfeit.

The Army Public School (APS) has invited online applications for filling 8,000 teacher posts of various grades on its official website on Thursday.

Candidates can apply for the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) online at aps-csb.in on or before 20 October.

According to the official notification, “The exact number of vacancies available in the respective school will be announced by the School/Management while advertising for holding interviews/evaluation of teaching skills. In the past two years the number of total vacancies in different categories were 2,315 and 2,169 respectively”

Hindustan Times reported that an online screening test will be conducted on 21 and 22 November. Only those candidates will be sent ahead to appear for interviews, evaluation of teaching skills and computer proficiency, who manage to qualify the screening test.

For now the tentative date for the release of recruitment examination admit cards is 4 November. The results for the screening test are scheduled to be announced on 2 December. This date is also applicable to change. The application will be successful only after the payment of non-refundable online application fee of Rs 500.

The official site states that one candidate will be “eligible for one post only from PGT/ TGT/ PRT”.

Here is the direct link to apply for Army Public School Recruitment 2020.

According to Jagran Josh, candidates need to hold a BEd and Postgraduate degree with minimum 50 percent marks to be appointed as a PGT or TGT. For the post of PRT, a BEd/ Two Year Diploma Graduation and Graduation with minimum 50 percent marks will be required. Registration began 10 am today.