Army orders court of inquiry against Major Leetul Gogoi, future course of action to be decided after probe

The army has ordered a court of inquiry against Major Leetul Gogoi for allegedly seeking to check into a hotel in Srinagar with a minor girl, according to reports. Future course of action will be decided after completion of the probe. This came shortly after army chief Bipin Rawat said exemplary punishment would be given to Major Gogoi if he was found guilty of "any offence".

#BREAKING -- #MajorGogoiScandal: Army to begin court of inquiry against Major Gogoi over hotel scandal pic.twitter.com/Jcw4DzL1s4 — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 25, 2018

The army chief said, "Major Gogoi will be severely punished if he is found involved in any unlawful activity.

"If anyone in the Indian Army, at any rank, does any wrong and it comes to our notice, then strictest action will be taken. If Major Gogoi has done something wrong, then I can say that he will be given due punishment and the punishment will be such that it will set an example," he said.

Major Gogoi hit the headlines in April last year when he tied a local weaver, Farooq Ahmad Dar, to the bonnet of an army jeep during stone-pelting in Budgam district.

The officer was on Wednesday taken to a police station in Srinagar along with the girl and a man for questioning after the staff at a hotel reported that the officer had booked a room and wanted to stay there with the girl, according to IANS.

After questioning, police handed over the Major to his unit. A special investigation team headed by a Superintendent of Police has been set up to probe the incident.

With inputs from agencies