Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Army operating with people-friendly rules of engagement in Jammu and Kashmir: Rawat slams UN report on human rights violation

India Press Trust of India Jun 29, 2018 15:01:28 IST

New Delhi: Days after imposition of Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir, Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that the army was operating with "people-friendly" rules of engagement in the Valley. "Our basic purpose is to go after terrorists who create violence and disturbance in the Valley. Our aim is not to cause inconvenience to civilian population who are not indulging in arson or violence," he said on the sidelines of an event in Delhi.

File image of General Bipin Rawat. News18

File image of General Bipin Rawat. News18

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor's rule on 20 June, the fourth time in the last one decade, after the BJP withdrew support to its alliance partner PDP forcing Mehbooba Mufti to resign as the chief minister of the state. "There is nothing like stepping up... Army continues to operate with the formulated rules of engagement," Rawat said when asked whether security has been stepped up in the Valley after the fall of the government.

The Army chief said in addition to the "stringent" rules of engagement, local formation commanders continuously give guidelines to soldiers as to how to operate. "Our rules of engagement are very people-friendly and we conduct operations in a very people-friendly manner. And, motivated reports that Indian Army is carrying out brutal operations in Kashmir is not true," he said.

Gen Rawat had earlier dismissed the recent UN report on alleged human rights violations in Kashmir as "motivated" and asserted that Indian Army's record in this regard was "absolutely above board".

The Army chief on Friday interacted with a group of school students, including five girls, from Baramullah and other neighbouring regions of the Valley who visited him here at South Block as part of a national integration tour. "The message we want these children to go back with, is that if terrorist activities and stone-pelting stops in Kashmir, it too can prosper like Delhi or other big cities, and perhaps even better," he said.


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 15:01 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores