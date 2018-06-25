Football world cup 2018

Army officer Colonel JV Mahadik dies after accidentally shooting himself in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

India Press Trust of India Jun 25, 2018 21:41:17 IST

Srinagar: An army officer died on Monday after he accidentally shot himself from his personal firearm in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Colonel JV Mahadik suffered grievous injuries after his personal weapon went off accidentally while he was travelling in a vehicle in Khundroo area of Anantnag district, a defence spokesman said here.

"In an unfortunate incident Colonel JV Mahadik (Corps of Artillery) posted at Station Headquarters, Khundroo, succumbed to the injuries suffered due to accidental discharge of fire from his personal weapon while travelling in a vehicle," the spokesman said.


