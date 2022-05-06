Army Major falls into ravine during counter-infiltration operation, dies
Late Major Raghunath Ahlawat, 34, was leading his team on a counter-infiltration operation in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar: An Indian Army Major lost his life after slipping into a ravine during a counter-infiltration operation in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
Late Major Raghunath Ahlawat, 34, was leading his team on a counter-infiltration operation based on reliable intelligence input.
"To identify a safe approach for the team he led from the front while carrying out reconnaissance on a route through a steep cliff. "Unfortunately, he slipped due to bad weather and slippery conditions and fell 60 meters into a ravine. Critically injured, he succumbed to his injuries en route while being evacuated to the nearest Army Hospital," Indian Army officials said in a statement.
The army paid tribute to the officer in a ceremony held in the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar led by Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General DP Pandey.
#ChinarCorps salutes the valour & sacrifice of Maj Raghunath Ahlawat, who laid down his life in the line of duty in Uri, #Baramulla on 05 May 22.
Deepest condolences to the bereaved family.#Kashmir@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/1MsKb9QcWM
— Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) May 6, 2022
Major Ahlawat was commissioned into the Army in 2012 and hails from Dwarka, New Delhi and is survived by his wife and his parents.
The mortal remains of Late Maj Raghunath Ahlawat were taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Why India’s North East needs a fresh anti-terror doctrine, especially with growing Dragon shadow in the region
A robust anti-terror doctrine has to take into consideration that almost 99 per cent of anti-India operations are planned in India’s near abroad
Iftar parties during Ramzan are normal; controversies that surround them are routine too
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar caused a flutter when he attended a Rashtriya Janata Dal-hosted iftar. He said that there was 'nothing political about it'. The Indian Army too deleted its Twitter post of organising a meal with Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir after being trolled
India will not hesitate to cross border if terrorists target country from outside: Defence minister Rajnath Singh
Singh also said that the eastern border of the country was currently experiencing more peace and stability compared to the western frontier, with Bangladesh being a friendly neighbour