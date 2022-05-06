Army Major falls into ravine during counter-infiltration operation, dies

Late Major Raghunath Ahlawat, 34, was leading his team on a counter-infiltration operation in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: An Indian Army Major lost his life after slipping into a ravine during a counter-infiltration operation in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Late Major Raghunath Ahlawat, 34, was leading his team on a counter-infiltration operation based on reliable intelligence input.

"To identify a safe approach for the team he led from the front while carrying out reconnaissance on a route through a steep cliff. "Unfortunately, he slipped due to bad weather and slippery conditions and fell 60 meters into a ravine. Critically injured, he succumbed to his injuries en route while being evacuated to the nearest Army Hospital," Indian Army officials said in a statement.

The army paid tribute to the officer in a ceremony held in the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar led by Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General DP Pandey.

#ChinarCorps salutes the valour & sacrifice of Maj Raghunath Ahlawat, who laid down his life in the line of duty in Uri, #Baramulla on 05 May 22.

Deepest condolences to the bereaved family.#Kashmir@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/1MsKb9QcWM — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) May 6, 2022

Major Ahlawat was commissioned into the Army in 2012 and hails from Dwarka, New Delhi and is survived by his wife and his parents.

The mortal remains of Late Maj Raghunath Ahlawat were taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours.

