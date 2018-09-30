Army Major booked in Delhi after domestic help accuses him of rape; survivor's husband 'commits suicide'

An Indian Army Major has been booked by the Delhi Police after his domestic help accused him of raping her. An FIR has been registered at Delhi Cantonment Police Station, ANI reported.

The woman has also accused the army personnel of threatening her husband, who recently committed suicide, The Indian Express said. The report quoted police sources as saying that the woman was allegedly raped on 12 July while her husband was away.

She alleged that when her husband returned home and saw what was happening, the accused attacked the couple and threatened them. She also alleged that the accused raped her on many occasions, following which she went to her in-laws’ home, but her husband stayed back.

Later that month, she got a call from the army Major saying her husband had hanged himself, following which she approached the police, the report said.

The report also claims that the police officials did not acknowledge her complaints, following which she approached a court in Delhi.

As per a report from Times Now, a case under sections 376 (rape), 354 (molestation), 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (threatening) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the Major upon the court's direction.

The police claim that the accused was summoned and asked to join the investigation. No arrest has been made so far, Times Now reported.