Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

An army jawan was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Machil sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The Indian and Pakistani armies traded heavy fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri (Baramulla district) and Machil, said defence sources.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be identified. This comes a day after two Indian soldiers were injured during another ceasefire violation in Uri sector.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Colonel Rajesh Kalia, Srinagar-based army spokesperson, said, "Cease Fire Violation (CFV) by Pakistan in Machil sector of Kupwara district at 10.45 am today. Own troops retaliated strongly. One soldier was martyred in enemy fire.” said Srinagar-based army spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia.

The Pakistan Army had used automatics and mortars to target Indian positions on the LoC in Kamalkote area of Uri sector late on Wednesday.

Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao took to Twitter and slammed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government for ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ceasefire violations..gone up.

Defence and police personnel deaths..gone up.

Civilians death..gone up.

⁦@narendramodi⁩ your #JammuAndKashmir policy is in shambles and #Pakistan doesn’t give a damn about your empty rhetoric. https://t.co/rWvojcRySY — Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) December 6, 2018

